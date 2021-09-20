Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 7,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 349,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genetron by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Genetron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 66.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

