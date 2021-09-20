Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.
GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $43.17. 5,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
