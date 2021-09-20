Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $43.17. 5,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

