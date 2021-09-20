Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) vs. Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 9 0 2.60 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $119.31, indicating a potential upside of 23.63%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 245.42%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Genocea Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.72 $407.30 million $4.16 23.20 Genocea Biosciences $1.36 million 77.25 -$43.71 million ($1.11) -1.74

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Genocea Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 35.34% 33.04% 20.72% Genocea Biosciences N/A -409.48% -39.16%

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Genocea Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

