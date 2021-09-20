Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

NYSE GPC opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

