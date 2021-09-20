Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 260,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,003 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

