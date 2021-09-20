Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 2,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 41.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

