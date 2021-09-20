Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $107.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

