Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 1,904 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

VIAC opened at $39.99 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

