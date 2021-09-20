Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 503 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

