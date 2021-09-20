Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GJNSY stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $26.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

