Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

GAIN opened at $14.27 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

