Glenview Trust Co Makes New $225,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 269,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH opened at $287.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

