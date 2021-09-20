Glenview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,476 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $306,401,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $148.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

