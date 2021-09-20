Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $967.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

