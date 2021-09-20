Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 239.2% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.

