GoByte (GBX) Trading Down 44.1% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $444,547.02 and $712.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

