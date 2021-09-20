Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GAMCU traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $12,935,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $12,438,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $12,438,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at $12,413,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $11,535,000.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.