Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $9.96. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 32,983 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

