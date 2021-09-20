Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 33.2% in August

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of GRMC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,216. Goldrich Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
About Goldrich Mining
