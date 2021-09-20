Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 33.2% in August

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GRMC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,216. Goldrich Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

