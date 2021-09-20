GoWithMi Hits One Day Volume of $289,126.00 (GMAT)

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoWithMi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GoWithMi has a total market capitalization of $948,219.94 and $289,126.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044464 BTC.

GoWithMi Profile

GoWithMi (GMAT) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. The official website for GoWithMi is www.gowithmi.com . GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

Buying and Selling GoWithMi

