Grace Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,771.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,778.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,484.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

