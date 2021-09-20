Grace Capital Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grace Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

UNP opened at $197.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

