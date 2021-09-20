Grace Capital Purchases 102 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grace Capital raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.98 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

