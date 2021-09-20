Grace Capital Takes Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $109,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $28.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

