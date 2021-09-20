Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,500 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 364,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.24. 1,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

