Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Up 67.5% in August

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GKIT opened at $0.01 on Monday. Greenkraft has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Greenkraft

GreenKraft, Incis engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines.

