Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Up 67.5% in August

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GKIT opened at $0.01 on Monday. Greenkraft has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
