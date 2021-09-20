Greenleaf Trust Acquires 70 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 187,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 47,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $392.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.38. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

