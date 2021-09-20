Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $130.14 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.