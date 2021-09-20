Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $277.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.91. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.