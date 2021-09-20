Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 833.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 276,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 246,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

