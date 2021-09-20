Greenleaf Trust Has $418,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $209.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

