Greenleaf Trust Has $466,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $311.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

