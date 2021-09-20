Greenleaf Trust Has $477,000 Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

