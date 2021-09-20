Greenleaf Trust Has $499,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

PH opened at $287.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.