Greenleaf Trust Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $146.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.