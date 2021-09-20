Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter worth $46,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.85 on Monday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

