Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,412,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

