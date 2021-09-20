Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.14. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

