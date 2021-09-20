Group One Trading L.P. Takes $7.59 Million Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 539,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 186,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 299.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SVXY stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

