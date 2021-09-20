Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Up 2%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.58 and last traded at $129.58. Approximately 138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 958,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.98.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

