Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHLD opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.58 million and a PE ratio of 1.65. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

