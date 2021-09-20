Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 21,342.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,874 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Haemonetics worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $70.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

