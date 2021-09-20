Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Gap Up to $85.13

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.13, but opened at $87.37. Hamilton Lane shares last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

