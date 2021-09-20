Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.63.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

