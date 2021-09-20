Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 59.5% in August

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the August 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLPPY. CLSA upgraded Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4896 per share. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

