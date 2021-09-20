Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.41 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $177.51 or 0.00405259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $110.77 million and approximately $29.41 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001106 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 653,229 coins and its circulating supply is 623,999 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

