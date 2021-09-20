Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,400 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

