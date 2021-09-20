Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 202.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

HWC opened at $43.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

