Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $58,000 Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 158.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in McAfee were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in McAfee by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in McAfee during the first quarter worth approximately $12,277,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McAfee during the first quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McAfee by 124.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 467,704 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

