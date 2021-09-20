Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 499 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 181.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.